Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given a C$0.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.50 price objective on Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

CFF stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$27.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

