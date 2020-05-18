ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Trading Up 6.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $43.60, approximately 9,047,223 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 10,212,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Specifically, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 67,697 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 953 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 46,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

