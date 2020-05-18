Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Reduced by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.05.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

