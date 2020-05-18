Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp reduced its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Constellation Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.4% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNST. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 16,062 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $795,550.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,390.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $1,206,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,915. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNST traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,986. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.75 and a current ratio of 18.75. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

