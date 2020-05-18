Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

CVF stock opened at A$0.76 ($0.54) on Monday. Contrarian Value Fund has a twelve month low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of A$1.19 ($0.84).

Get Contrarian Value Fund alerts:

Contrarian Value Fund Company Profile

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Contrarian Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contrarian Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.