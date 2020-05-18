Credit Suisse Group Boosts B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target to $22.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of BGS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 105,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,430. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.19.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 674.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 1,414.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.