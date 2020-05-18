Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger Purchases 1,500 Shares

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger purchased 1,500 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded up $3.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,491. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cubic by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cubic by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,916 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Cubic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 164,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cubic by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,799,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.