Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Up 1,040.0% in May

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 1,040.0% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 468,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CYCC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 393,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,385. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.42. Equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

