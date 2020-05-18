Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere Sells 100,000 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $6,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,264,923.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Dan Fougere sold 21,486 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,074,729.72.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $4,709,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Dan Fougere sold 47,068 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,119,472.04.

On Monday, April 27th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $4,313,000.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 37,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,495,170.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $8,669,700.00.

Datadog stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.41. 4,061,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

