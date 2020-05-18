David A. Beitel Sells 1,215 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $56,801.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Z traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.62. 4,454,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,913. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.98.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter.
Several equities research analysts have commented on Z shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.
