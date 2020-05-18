David Bistricer Buys 106,666 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Stock

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) CEO David Bistricer purchased 106,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $611,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,272.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 105,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,572. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Clipper Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $13.16.
Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
