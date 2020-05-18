David Bistricer Buys 106,666 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Stock

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) CEO David Bistricer purchased 106,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $611,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,272.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 105,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,572. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Clipper Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.