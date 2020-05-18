DEEX Market Capitalization Hits $524,388.48 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $524,388.48 and $2,100.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

