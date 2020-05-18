DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Cfra

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.83.

XRAY stock traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $40.76. 135,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,658. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

