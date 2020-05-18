Deutsche Bank Trims RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Target Price to $185.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $189.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.25.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.31. 15,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.39. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.