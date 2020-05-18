Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE:DDS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.40. 53,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,929. The stock has a market cap of $637.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.94. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 141,079 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $4,403,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

