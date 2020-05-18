Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Pi Financial

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Diversified Royalty from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

DIV traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.59. 241,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,954. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.70. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of $188.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.33.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 173.44%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.