DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $109.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DTE Energy traded as high as $104.20 and last traded at $103.24, approximately 1,338,705 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,578,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in DTE Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $4,683,000. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd grew its position in DTE Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 29,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average is $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.