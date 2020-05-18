Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Increased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,113,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,747,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.69.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

