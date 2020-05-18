Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.69.

DUK traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.18. 2,875,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

