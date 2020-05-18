Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Tops $169,954.83

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $169,954.83 and approximately $97,343.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00353963 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000867 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010577 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000495 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003459 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 846,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,356 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

