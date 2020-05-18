Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Update

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 3,624.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 581,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EDNT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. 217,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,660. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Edison Nation has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

About Edison Nation

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

