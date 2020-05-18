Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.79. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $204.66 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

