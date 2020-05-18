Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Short Interest Up 642.9% in May

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 642.9% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ EMMS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.42. 124,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. Emmis Communications has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

EMMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Emmis Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emmis Communications in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

