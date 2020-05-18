Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Energizer has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

NYSE ENR opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

In other Energizer news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

