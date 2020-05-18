EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells $2,463,756.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Jason Harman sold 11,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $2,463,756.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,441. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.65 and a 200 day moving average of $208.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Co cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

