ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLUS. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ePlus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ePlus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $99.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45.

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,250.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ePlus by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in ePlus by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ePlus by 326.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ePlus by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

