EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,042,830 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.30% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,738,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,713,000 after acquiring an additional 808,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 1,832.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,898,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,517 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after buying an additional 409,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,353,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after buying an additional 347,080 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQM. Wells Fargo & Co raised EQM Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of NYSE:EQM traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.68. 1,717,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 2.01.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.18 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

