Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at TD Securities

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQB. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$127.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cormark decreased their price target on Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of EQB traded down C$1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$54.54. The company had a trading volume of 59,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$44.57 and a 52-week high of C$121.87.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.14 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$134.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 12.2900003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$42,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$302,577.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

