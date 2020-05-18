Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Given a C$0.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESN. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE ESN remained flat at $C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 262,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,352. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and a PE ratio of -12.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. Essential Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Energy Services will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

