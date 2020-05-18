Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Price Up 12.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) shares rose 12.7% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.23, approximately 1,142,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,546,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Specifically, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,825 shares of company stock valued at $814,556 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

