Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Suncoast Equity Management’s 8th Largest Position

Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 5.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

FB stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.88. 19,383,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,934,779. The company has a market capitalization of $600.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.99. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

