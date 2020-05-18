FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $11.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.19. 3,601,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,514. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

