First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,044 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $6.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.28. 1,012,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $120.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

