First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,417 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $175,888,000. Cabana LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,357 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 595,417 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,416,000.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.20. 3,091,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,277. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.34 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.08.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

