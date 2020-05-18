First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,384. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

