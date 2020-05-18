First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,691 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMLC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 260.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 37,251 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 128.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 504,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 283,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,870,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,725,000 after buying an additional 60,159 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. 1,088,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,350. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

