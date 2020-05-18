First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 18,474 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.50% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $23,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 52,405 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.76. 710,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th.

