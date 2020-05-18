First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 96,939 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,939 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,648. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.