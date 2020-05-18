First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,791 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. 219,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,619. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

