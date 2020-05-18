First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 27,789 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,789 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 193,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 96,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.53. 630,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.