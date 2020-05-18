First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 32,818 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,818 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,490,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 558,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,852. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

