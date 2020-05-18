First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,312 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 773.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,325,000 after buying an additional 9,499,917 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,188,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,796,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,115,000 after purchasing an additional 192,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,413,000 after purchasing an additional 328,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

