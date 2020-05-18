First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,026 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 128,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 51,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,865,000.

BATS:PFFD traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $23.15. 150,569 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

