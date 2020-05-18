First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 1,030 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Adobe by 829.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after buying an additional 549,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,433. The company has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

