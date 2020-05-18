First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 201,328 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 221.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,328 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNOM traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 1,982,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,037. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.19. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

