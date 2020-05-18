First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 1,132,275 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,080,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132,275 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 3.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $231,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.41. 55,668,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,666,207. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

