First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 27,409 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,409 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after buying an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $265,482,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $258,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.74. 3,240,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

