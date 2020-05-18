First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 3,465 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 462.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $370.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,410. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $388.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.59 and its 200-day moving average is $297.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total value of $600,011.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,805 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,295 shares of company stock worth $100,435,066 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

