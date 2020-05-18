First Pacific Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,026,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,592,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,618,000 after purchasing an additional 87,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,233,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,717,000 after purchasing an additional 175,402 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 580,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,018,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,474,000 after purchasing an additional 96,165 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $25.43. 1,487,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Cfra reduced their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

