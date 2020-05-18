First Pacific Advisors LP Has $26.52 Million Position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 46.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125,079 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $26,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 561,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $427.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,600 shares of company stock valued at $330,169 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.